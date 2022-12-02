UPSC to hold separate exam for Indian Railways starting 2023

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that the recruitment for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination. It will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 2023 onwards.

The IRMS will be a two-tier exam – a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage i.e. IRMS main written exam, eligible candidates will have to appear in Civil Services (Prelims) exam.

The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay type questions.

Part 1 will have paper A for one of the Indian languages to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the eighth schedule of the constitution. It would be for 300 marks. Paper B will be English for 300 marks.

Part 2 will be optional subject 1 for 250 marks and optional subject 2 for 250 marks. It will be followed by Part 3, which will be a personality test for 100 marks.

The optional subjects to choose from are:

– Civil Engineering

– Mechanical Engineering

– Electrical Engineering

– Commerce and Accountancy

The syllabus for the aforementioned papers will be the same as for the Civil Services Exam.