UPSC to hold separate exam for Indian Railways starting 2023

The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced that the recruitment for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through a specially designed examination. It will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) from 2023 onwards.

The IRMS will be a two-tier exam – a preliminary screening followed by a main written exam and interview. For screening candidates for the second stage i.e. IRMS main written exam, eligible candidates will have to appear in Civil Services (Prelims) exam.

Just in: A separate UPSC exam for Railway service, called Indian Railway Management Service Exam, from next year. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/hoB7DsOSqt — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) December 2, 2022

The IRMS (Main) exam will have four papers of conventional essay type questions.

Part 1 will have paper A for one of the Indian languages to be selected by the candidate from the languages included in the eighth schedule of the constitution. It would be for 300 marks. Paper B will be English for 300 marks.

Part 2 will be optional subject 1 for 250 marks and optional subject 2 for 250 marks. It will be followed by Part 3, which will be a personality test for 100 marks.

The optional subjects to choose from are:

– Civil Engineering

– Mechanical Engineering

– Electrical Engineering

– Commerce and Accountancy

The syllabus for the aforementioned papers will be the same as for the Civil Services Exam.