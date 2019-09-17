UPSC Stenographer, LDCE notification 2019 to release tomorrow

UPSC Stenographer, LDCE notification 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release an official notification for the post of a stenographer and lower division clerk tomorrow, September 18 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The application process for the same will begin tomorrow and conclude on October 10. The exam will be conducted on December 13 (Saturday).

As per rules, to be eligible for the job candidates will have to clear a written exam carrying a maximum of 500 marks and a shorthand test in Hindi or English at 100 words per minute. Passing marks in the exam are 40 per cent. A merit list will be created for candidates who have cleared the exam.

UPSC Stenographer, LDCE notification 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the apply link

Step 5: Click on new registration

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

The detailed notification carrying the eligibility and education qualification will be released tomorrow.

