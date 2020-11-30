UPSC statistical officer, superintendent recruitment notification released, check how to apply

Check vacancy details in UPSC. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for vacancies of statistical officer, superintendent (printing). The recruitment drive is being held for 35 vacancies of statistical officer posts, and one for superintendent post.

The interested candidates can apply online on or before December 17 at the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The last date for printing of online application is December 18. The candidates hired will get a pay scale as per 7th pay commission (CPC).

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Education: For statistical officer posts, the candidates required to possess a postgraduate degree in statistics/ research/ mathematical statistics. The candidates with a year of experience will be preferred for the posts. For the post of a superintendent, the candidates required to possess a degree from a recognised university. A degree in Law from a recognised university is desired.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years. The reserved category candidates will get relaxations as prescribed.

UPSC recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the application form link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form

Step 5: Pay fee

A fee of Rs 25 will be applicable. For SC/ST/PH and female applicants, no fee will be charged.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on a written test and an interview. Based on the number of applications received, the test might not be held. The minimum marks to clear an interview of 100 marks is 50, for OBC candidates it is 45 and for SC, ST, and PH candidates it is 40. The persons selected will be appointed on probation first.

