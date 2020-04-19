UPSC, SSC remaining exams to be conducted after lockdown: Union Minister

“UPSC and SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place,” said Jitendra Singh. Representational image/ file “UPSC and SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place,” said Jitendra Singh. Representational image/ file

At a time, when candidates are worried with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment examinations that were deferred due to lockdown, the Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the postponed examinations will be conducted and the decisions regarding the same will be taken after May 3.

“UPSC and SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3 and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers,” the union minister said, as reported by news agency ANI.

UPSC&SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3&reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centers: Union Min Dr Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/gYUzFgGXk5 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has put on hold the combined medical services (CMS), the Indian Economic Service (IES), National Defence Academy (NDA)-I and the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam 2020. The interview round for the civil services examination were also deferred due to lockdown.

The Staff Selection, SSC has also postponed the ongoing recruitment examinations — Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination 2019, Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2019 and skill test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2018.

The exam schedule has been changed to ensure social distancing as India has been gripped by the coronavirus or COVID-19. Over 15,000 people have been infected by the virus in the country so far and over 500 have lost their lives to it.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd