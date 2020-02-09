UPSC CSE 2020 prelims application form to release on February 12

UPSC CSE 2020: The application process for the preliminary examination will commence from February 12, 2020. File Photo UPSC CSE 2020: The application process for the preliminary examination will commence from February 12, 2020. File Photo

UPSC CSE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the application process for the prestigious civil services preliminary exam (CSE prelims 2020) from February 12, 2020. The CSE prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. The Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam will be conducted on the same date. The application for IFS exam will be released on February 12 and the applications for the two will end by March 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, the notification for the phase- VIII selection post may be released this month. Earlier, the notification for the phase- VIII recruitment was scheduled to be released on January 17, 2020 but was delayed, and expected to be released in February.

UPSC CSE prelims application process 2020: Check details

The preliminary test consists of Paper-I and Paper-II. In the objective type, multiple choice questions are asked that carry a total of 400 marks. In the general studies paper – II, a candidate has to qualify with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Negative marks for every question is one-third of the marks assigned to that question. The questions in paper-I come from seven different test areas like 1) Science and technology, 2) history and culture, 3) geography, 4) Indian Polity, 5) Indian economy, 6) environment and ecology and 7) current events of national and international importance.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. Check more for in the official notification.

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2020. This means they must not be born earlier than August 2, 1987 and not later than August 1, 1998. There is age relaxation for the reserved category.

Educational qualification: The candidate must hold a degree of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification.

Interested candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in till March 3, 2020.

In March, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will notify for the Indian Engineering Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The application process is scheduled to commence from March 25, and will be closed on April 13, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd