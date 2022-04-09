UPSC, SSC, Banking: List of government jobs to apply this week

While some exam conducting bodies have extended the application deadline for various recruitment posts in government departments, several new notifications were also released this week. Government job aspirants can check the list of jobs they can apply for this weeked.

Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process, and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— UPSC IES/ ISS 2022 recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2022 on April 6, 2022. Allotment of centers will be on the “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular center is attained, the same will be frozen.

Last date to apply: April 26

Where to apply: upsconline.nic.in

– BPSC Headmasters Recruitment 2022

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the recruitment of Headmasters in senior secondary schools under the state education department. A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission. The last date to make changes in the application form is April 18.

Last date to apply: April 11

Where to apply: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

– Bank of Baroda Branch Receivables Manager recruitment

The Bank of Baroda is inviting applications for nearly 159 vacancies in 26 states for the Branch Receivables Manager position in the government-run bank. Interested candidates should have at least a minimum of two years of overall work experience. From this, at least one year of work experience should be in collection profile with banks, NBFCs, financial institutions and related industries in India.

Last date to apply: April 14

Where to apply: bankofbaroda.in/Career

– UPSC recruitment for Assistant Enginner, lecturer posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Engineer, junior technical officer, lecturer and assistant director posts for the year 2022. The eligibility criteria for each post is different.

Last date to apply: April 28

Where to apply: upsc.gov.in

– RBI Grade B recruitment 2022

The Reserve Bank of India has released the application form for the recruitment of Grade-B officers in the bank. The phase I exam will be held on May 28. Candidates who qualify phase I will then appear for the phase II exam which will be held on June 25. A total of 298 vacancies have been notified by the bank for recruitment.

Last date to apply: April 18

Where to apply: rbi.org.in

— SSC MTS 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application form for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021. The application form was released on March 22. Application form correction and online payment of correction charges window will be available between May 5 to May 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in July however no definite dates have been announced by the commission yet.

Last date to apply: April 30

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in

— TSTET 2022

The Department of School Education, Telangana has started the registration process for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022). The TS-TET-2022 exam is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2022.

The admit card for the exam will be released on June 6, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and paper II will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. As per official schedule, results for TS TET 2022 is scheduled to take place on June 27. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life.

Last date to apply: April 12

Where to apply: tstet.cgg.gov.in

— North Eastern Railway

The North Eastern Railway is inviting applications for several posts under the sports quota. The registration process has begun from 11am on March 26.

Last date to apply: April 25

Where to apply: ner.indianrailways.gov.in

— HPPSC Assistant Engineer

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineers in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Last date to apply: April 12

Where to apply: hppsc.hp.gov.in