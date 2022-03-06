UPSC, SSC, Banking: List of government jobs to apply this week

Various government departments, banks, and PSUs recruit candidates for officers, clerical and apprenticeship positions through competitive examinations. The recruitment process, exam pattern and eligibility criteria are different for each exam.

UPSC, SSC, IBPS and state public service commissions are some of the exam conducting bodies that hold the exams and interviews for the recruitment. Aspirants preparing for government jobs can apply for the following government jobs as per their eligibility criteria.

— RBI Recruitment for assistants

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for 950 posts of assistant in various offices of the Bank. The application process began on February 17.

As per the notice, selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The preliminary exam will be conducted on March 26 and 27 while the main exam will be conducted in May.

Last date to apply: March 8

Where to apply: rbi.org.in

— East Coast Railway apprentice recruitment

East Coast Railway recruitment cell, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for the posts of apprentice at workshops/units in the east coast railway. A total of 756 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Last date to apply: March 7

Where to apply: rrcbbs.org.in

— GAIL Executive Trainee posts

GAIL India is inviting applications for several vacancies of the executive trainees. The company has posted 48 new vacancies for Executive Trainee recently, out of which 18 are for instrumentation, 15 for mechanical and 15 for electrical.

Last date to apply: March 16

Where to apply: gailonline.com

— SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General stream. The application process began on March 4.

A total of 100 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam will be held on April 16 and the candidates who qualify this exam will then be called for interview. The interview will be held in May 2022.

Last date to apply: March 24

Where to apply: sidbi.in

— West Bengal Civil Service exam 2022

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the application process for the WBCS 2022 from March 3, 2022. The WBCS 2022 recruitment drive comprises two stages — written examination and personality test.

Last date to apply: March 24

Where to apply: wbpsc.gov.in