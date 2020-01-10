UPSC special recruitment for 421 posts: Eligibility, selection process, how to apply, check details

UPSC special recruitment: Apply at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image) UPSC special recruitment: Apply at upsc.gov.in. (Representational image)

UPSC special recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification invited entries for 421 vacancies across departments. The application process has begun and will remain open till January 31, 6 pm. Candidates can take a print out of their application form till February 1, 11:59 pm.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be held on October 4 followed by an interview. Selected candidates will be employed at enforcement officer or account officer, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), and Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Candidates will be hired for two years at the New Delhi office, however, they are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

UPSC special recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age is capped at 30 years. For reserved category candidates, there will be relaxation in the upper age limit as per the norms.

Eligibility: Applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university.

UPSC special recruitment: Salary

Candidates will be hired at level-8 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC under the General Central Service Group ‘B’, Non-Ministerial.

UPSC special recruitment: Exam pattern

A pen and paper test will be held. It will be an objective-type test and all questions will carry equal marks. The duration of the test will be two hours. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question. Recruitment Test (RT) and Interview carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25 for the candidates shortlisted based on Recruitment Test (RT) and qualify in the interview

