UPSC SO Steno 2022: Exam notification postponed; new schedule at upsc.gov.in

UPSC SO Steno 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today announced that the SOs-Stenos (Gr-B-Grade-I) LDCE, 2018-2022 which was scheduled to be announced today has been deferred. The announcement was made at the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

“The SOs-Stenos (Gr-B-Grade-I) LDCE, 2018-2022 scheduled to be notified on 13th September, 2022, has been deferred,” the official notification read at the official UPSC website.

This year’s notification was scheduled to be released today but was postponed for unknown reasons. The new date of notification release has not been released yet. Once announced, candidates will be able to check the detailed notification from the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC SO Steno Grade B/Grade 1 is a national-level exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC Section Officers/ Stenographers grade exam is conducted to recruit candidates for Section Officer (SO) and Stenographers Grade B/Grade1. Candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in services and in the written exams. The national level exam is conducted in offline mode in English and Hindi.

Last year, the SO-Steno (GD-B-GD-I) LDCE, 2016-2017 exam was successfully conducted on December 11, 2021, for which the results with names were declared on June 1, 2022.