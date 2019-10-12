UPSC revises civil services Main result 2018, check new merit list

UPSC civil services Main result 2018 revised: The Union Public Commission (UPSC) made changes in the result for the civil services (Main) exam 2018 declared earlier. The previous result had a total of 759 candidates selected for interview round.

Advertising

Under the new list released recently, the UPSC has recommended 53 candidates more for the Department of Personnel & Training. Of these 38 candidates are from general category while 14 form OBC and one from SC category.

Read| How UPSC IAS 2018 topped exam in his first attempt

The revised result is available at the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can check their result by following these steps –

Advertising

UPSC civil services Main result 2018 revised: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘reserve list CSM 2018’ under ‘what’s new’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

UPSC, govt jobs mock tests link

These candidates, as per UPSC have been selected from the reserve list based on their merit. Those who clear the Mains exam will have to appear for the interview round which will be the final leg of the recruitment process. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

Meanwhile, in the UPSC civil services exam 2019, a 10 marks’ question on secularism drew flack from social media. The UPSC had asked ‘What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism‘.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.