UPSC results 2019: ITS officer from Ludhiana secures AIR 19 after three failed attempts

UPSC results 2019: Harpreet Singh’s story is one from which many UPSC aspirants can draw inspiration. Twenty-seven-year-old Harpreet, an Indian Trade Service (ITS) officer with the Ministry of Commerce, from Doraha town of Ludhiana, has secured AIR 19, in the civil services results declared late Friday.

However, Singh’s achievement has come after three successive failed attempts (2014 to 2016) and the fourth attempt in 2017 when he managed 454th rank. Not stopping there, he went ahead for a fifth attempt in 2018 to improve his ranking.

Currently posted as an Assistant Director General of Foreign Trade under the Department of Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Singh told The Indian Express that he is satisfied with his current job but his aim was to become an IAS officer.

“I failed to clear in the first three attempts successively. In the first attempt, I did not even clear the written exam. Then in the next two, I reached till interview round but failed again. In the fourth attempt, I finally cleared it but rank was 454 on the basis of which I got this ITS officer job. My current job is not bad. It is paying me well but the aim was to be an IAS or IFS officer, not ITS. So I decided to give it a fifth try. I am elated this time. In a way, I just worked hard to promote myself further.”

Singh has also worked as an Assistant Commandant with the Border Security Force (BSF) for two years and was posted at Bangladesh border.

After completing his bachelors in electronics and communication engineering from Thapar Institute and Technology (Patiala), he worked with IT-giant IBM. His father Malwinder Singh is a businessman and mother Gurpreet Kaur is a school teacher in Doraha town.