13 from J&K, 3 from Ladakh crack UPSC exam

A 23-year-old economics graduate from Kupwara, an audit and accounts services officer from Jammu, and a doctor from Bhaderwah are among the 13 aspirants from the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and three from Ladakh who qualified the civil services examination, the results for which were declared on Tuesday.

In Jammu, a 2014 B.Tech graduate from NIT Srinagar, Abhishek Augustya, 27, from R S Pura ranked 38 in the UPSC exams in his fifth attempt. Son of Darshan Lal Raina, a government school lecturer, he had qualified the UPSC exam last year with rank 268. He was then allocated Indian Audit and Accounts Services and is at present undergoing training in Shimla. “He is happy and waiting for a new service and cadre to be allocated,” his father told The Indian Express over the phone.

The daughter of government school teachers, Nadia Beigh (23) from Kupwara studied at government schools in the district before applying for an economics degree at Jamia Millia Islamia. After graduating in 2017, she made her first UPSC attempt in 2018. After the unsuccessful attempt, she sat for the exam again in 2019 and cleared it.

In South Kashmir, the family of 25-year-old Asif Tantray at Hblishi village in Kulgam rejoiced. “This has been a childhood dream. My parents supported me with all they had, despite my failures,” he said.

Tantray said he started preparing for civil services after getting his civil engineering degree in 2015 and cleared the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt, securing rank 328. “I hope to get a posting here so I can serve my people,” he said. His father is a government school teacher and his mother works in the UT’s ICDS department.

Asrar Ahmed Kitchloo (27), a doctor from Doda, secured rank 248. It was during his internship that he decided to prepare for civil services. “A number of people visiting the hospital had various issues other than health, and this made me to look for a broader platform,” he said.

His father, Dr Farrooq Ahmed Kitchloo, retired as Joint Director Animal Husbandry Department. His mother is still serving in the department as a doctor.

