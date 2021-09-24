IAS Tina Dabi’s sister Ria Dabi clears UPSC CSE 2020, secures rank 15

The UPSC today declared the final result of the civil services examination 2020., Ria Dabi — the younger sister of IAS officer Tina Dabi — has secured rank 15. Tina Dabi has topped the coveted exam in the year 2015. A resident of Delhi, Ria has followed her sister’s footsteps.

Ria and Tina are both alumnus of Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University. The IAS officer took to Instagram to congratulate her younger sister.

“I am delighted to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi @ria.dabi has got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam” the officer tweeted. IAS Tina Dabi is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax).