UPSC recruitment for various posts: Apply for 134 posts

UPSC recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on February 13, 2020 UPSC recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on February 13, 2020

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released vacancies for various posts in the government. There are a total of 134 vacant posts to be filled in various departments. The online application process for the post has started. Interested candidates can apply online at the website- upsc.gov.in till February 13, 2020.

The general and OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25. SC/ ST/ PH/ Women candidates do not have to pay the fee.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 134

Post wise vacancy details:

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush: 37

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Unani), Ministry of Ayush: 7

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture: 1

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil): 1

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition), Directorate General of Quality Assurance: 11

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics): 39

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons): 14

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong: 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory: 6

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune: 2

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 4

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 2

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 4

Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Department of Health and Family Welfare: 1

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare: 3

Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. The candidates need to carefully add the information provided in the online applications submitted by them.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Documents to be carried at the time of interview

-Matriculation/10th standard mark sheet or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth.

-Degree/Diploma certificate with the mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years as proof of educational qualification claimed.

-The certificate in the proforma from the head or organisation/department for the entire experience claimed.

-Caste certificate by candidate seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC or Physically Handicapped certificate in prescribed proforma issued by the competent authority.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd