UPSC releases revised list for Assistant Director (Education Officer) exams, check now

UPSC Assistant Director (Education Officer) results 2019: Union Public Service Commission has released the revised list for the posts of Assistant Director of Education in the Directorate of Education. The candidates who appeared in the examinations can check the list through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

“Union public service commission advertised 20 posts of education officer/assistant director of education in the directorate of education, govt. of nct of delhi vide advertisement no. 02/2010 published on 23.01.2010 and subsequent corrigendum notice dated 16.07.2015 thereby reducing the number of vacancies to 19,” read the official notification.

“Following is the revised list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the post of education officer/ assistant director of education in the directorate of education, govt. of nct of delhi replacing the final result for 18 posts dated 28.02.2019 and final result for 01 post dated 22.03.2019 of the same post of the same advertisement no and date. the following candidates have been recommended on the basis of the recruitment test held on 29.04.2012 and interviews held from 24.03.2014 to 28.03.2014 and from 16.06.2014 to 20.06.2014. the total number of candidates recommended for appointment is nineteen,” the official notification mentioned.

UPSC Assistant Director (Education Officer) results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A list with names of candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

