UPSC releases recruitment notification for various posts, check details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts in the government. There are a total 67 vacancies for the posts of Company Prosecutor, Scientific Officer, Specialist post, Director, other posts.

The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply online through the website- upsc.gov.in till November 14, 2019.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 67

Post wise vacancy details:

Company Prosecutor: 11

Prosecutor: 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology): 2

Staff Training/ Productivity: 1

Specialist Grade III (Dermatology): 7

Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynecology): 9

Specialist Grade III (Ophthalmology): 2

Specialist Grade III (Orthopedics): 9

Specialist Grade III (Pediatrics): 18

Specialist Grade III (Psychiatric): 7

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates required to possess a Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree as per posts to apply for the vacancies.

Pay scale:

The candidates need to be in the pay scale of Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month. For details on the pay scale, please check the notification.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years. For post wise vacancy details, please check the official notification.

The candidates need to apply through the website- upsc.gov.in on or before November 14, 2019.

