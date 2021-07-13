UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2020 exam: Marks of recommended candidates released

The candidates can check the marks through the official website- upsc.gov.in. (File Photo)

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the marks of recommended candidates for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy examination (II) 2020. The candidates can check the marks through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The final result of the NDA, NA (II) examination 2020 was declared on July 7, 2021 in which 478 candidates had made it to the final list. The highest score has been bagged by Aditya Singh Rana with a total of 1,116 marks and the second-highest position has been taken by Nakul Saxena with a total score of 1077.

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Examination (II) 2020: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2020, Marks of Recommended Candidates’

Step 3: A pdf with marks of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a printout for further reference.

The recommended candidates have been marked on the basis of the written exam and the multiple interview rounds held by the Services Selection Board (SSB), an organisation under the Ministry of Defence that assesses candidates for entry into the 3 wings of Indian Armed Forces — Army, Air Force and Navy.

For any further information, the candidates may contact the facilitation counter near gate ‘C’ of the Union Public Service Commission, either in person or on telephone numbers 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 between 10 am to 5 pm on any working day.