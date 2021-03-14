UPSC releases marks for NDA, Naval Academy Examination (I), here’s how to check

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the marks for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I). The candidates can check the marks through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The final result of the NDA and NA exam (I) 2020 was earlier released on March 6. A total of 533 candidates got qualified for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 145th course and Naval Academy for the 107th Indian Naval Academy course (INAC).

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Examination (I) marks 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download merit list

Step 3: A pdf file with names and marks of the candidates will be released

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The written exam was earlier held on September 6 or admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.