UPSC releases marks for NDA, NA (II) exams, here’s how to check

UPSC NDA, NA (II) results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released marks for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy Examination (II). The candidates can check the marks through the official website- upsc.gov.in. The final result of the NDA, NA (II) examination 2019 was declared in September, and a total of 662 candidates have qualified.

UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Examination (I) marks released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019, Marks of Recommended Candidates’

Step 3: A pdf with marks of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The merit list has also been released. It is based on the written examination held on November 17, followed by the interview round. The qualified candidates will get admission to the army, navy, and air force wings of the NDA.

For any further information, the candidates may contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone numbers 011-23385271/ 011-23381125/ 011-23098543 between 10 am to 5 pm on any working day.

