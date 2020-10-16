UPSC releases marks for Civil Services Exam 2019

UPSC Civil Services Result 2019: Check marks at upsc.gov.in. Representational image/ file

UPSC Civil Services Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks for the Civil Services (Main) examination. The marks for the successful, as well as unsuccessful candidates were uploaded. The candidates can check their marks through the website- upsc.gov.in.

The final result of UPSC Civil Service exam (CSE) was released on August 4, and a total of 829 candidates became successful this year. Pradeep Singh has secured rank 1 in Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2019. The second rank is secured by Jatin Kishore. Pratibha Verma at rank 3 is the highest scorer among females.

UPSC CSE marks released: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Download marks for UPSC CSE exam’

Step 3: A pdf with marks of the candidates will appear on the screen S

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 180 candidates will be appointed for IAS, IPS- 150, IFS- 24. The total number of vacancies in various services are 927.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, main and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

