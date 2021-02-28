UPSC releases interview schedule for combined geo-scientist exam 2020

February 28, 2021 8:46:00 am
UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the interview schedule for the combined geo-scientist exam 2020. The interview for geology, hydrology posts will be held from April 5 to 16, chemist from April 5 to 8, while geo-physicist is scheduled to be conducted on April 5.
UPSC combined geo-scientist interview schedule 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the interview schedule for combined geo-scientist exam
Step 3: The interview schedule will appear on screen
Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.
Selected candidates will be hired across two categories. Those selected for category I will be hired at the posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and those selected for category II will get a b in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.