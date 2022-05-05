UPSC releases exam calendar for 2023, CSE prelims on May 28

UPSC Exam Calendar 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar 2023. UPSC civil services exam (Preliminary) will be held on May 28. Candidates can download the calendar from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

According to UPSC Calendar 2023, Civil Services Preliminary Exam will be held on May 28 and its notification will be issued on February 1, 2023. The last date to apply for this is February 21. The exam dates are subject to change as per the circumstances.

The UPSC India Engineering Services (IES) Preliminary Exam 2023 will be held on February 19 and Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam on June 24. The National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams will be held on April 16.

The exam calendar contains the name of the exam to be conducted by UPSC in the year 2023, its notification date, the last date for submission of the application and the exam date. Candidates who qualify the preliminary examination will have to appear for the main examination. Civil Services (Main) Exam 2023 will be held on September 15 will last for 5 days. Meanwhile the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2023 will be held on November 26 and will last for 10 days.