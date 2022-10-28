UPSC IFoS admit card (main) exam 2022 released: How to download

UPSC IFS admit card 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today uploaded the e-Admit Cards for Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website– upsc.gov.in. Aspirants shall take a printout of the hall ticket.

The notification on the website read, “no paper admit card will be issued for this examination by the Commission.”

The examination will commence from November 20 and conclude on November 27. It will be conducted in two slots from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The first exam will be held on November 20 will be General English followed by General Knowledge in the afternoon session. There will be no examination on November 21.

On November 22, during the forenoon session Mathematics paper 1 Statistics paper 1 and Botany paper 1 will be conducted and paper 2 of the respective papers will be conducted in the afternoon session.

Similarly on November 23, paper 1 of physics and zoology will be conducted during the forenoon session and paper 2 of the same subjects will be held during the afternoon session.

Geology paper 1 and 2 will be conducted on November 24 at 9 am and 2 pm respectively. The paper 1 of agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science will be conducted in the forenoon session of November 25 and paper 2 of the same subjects will be held in the afternoon session.

Forestry paper 1 and 2 will be conducted on November 26 in the forenoon and afternoon sessions respectively.

Paper 1 of Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Chemistry will be conducted on November 27 at 9 am and paper 2 of the same subjects will be held from 2 pm.