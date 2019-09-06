UPSC releases dates for various recruitment examinations, check now

UPSC recruitment examination 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the recruitment examinations for various posts on October 20, 2019. The computer based test (CBT) will be conducted for the vacant posts of Deputy Architect in Military Engineer Service, Assistant Director of Operations in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Assistant Director (Cost) in the Office of Chief Advisor (Cost), Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Medical Officer (General Duty Medical Officer) in Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

The commission will conduct the computer based recruitment test (CBRT) on October 20, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 am.

The admit card for the recruitment examination will be available soon for download. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

UPSC civil service recruitment exams 2019 admit card, how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination will be conducted at the cities of Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Dispur, Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu, Port Blair.

