UPSC releases admit card for Geo Scientist Main exam, here’s how to download

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the main recruitment exam under the Combined Geo-Scientist. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website – upsc.gov.in. The hall ticket is available to download till October 18.

The exams which were postponed earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic will be held on October 17 and 18 in two shifts, one from 9 to 12 noon, and another one in the afternoon shifts from 2 to 5 pm. The candidates for the morning shifts have to report at the centres at 8:50 am, and for the afternoon shifts, the candidates have to report at 1:50 pm.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Students also have to carry a print out of their admit card to the exam hall for verification purpose. To enter the exam hall, candidates need to wear a face mask, without it, they will not be allowed inside the exam centres. The centres will also maintain the necessary health guidelines on COVID-19, and per government order.

The main examination will have three papers for each stream and all papers will be of descriptive type. Marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit. Existing general English paper has been discontinued.

