UPSC releases admit card for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, here’s how to download

UPSC ESE Admit Card available now, download at upsconline.nic.in. Representational image/ file

UPSC Engineering Services Main exam 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Main) exam 2020. The candidates who will appear in the Main exam can download the admit card through the website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

The Engineering Services (Main) exam is to be conducted on October 18 in two shifts — one from 9 to 12 noon, and another one in the afternoon shifts from 2 to 5 pm. The candidates for the morning shifts have to report at the centres at 8:50 am, and for the afternoon shifts, the candidates have to report at 1:50 pm.

The commission also released the admit card for the Geo Scientist Main exam, the exams will be conducted on October 17.

UPSC ESE Main admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students also have to carry a print out of their admit card to the exam hall for verification purpose. To enter the exam hall, candidates need to wear a face mask, without it, they will not be allowed inside the exam centres. The centres will also maintain the necessary health guidelines on COVID-19, and per government order.

UPSC IES Main is a three-hour long exam. It is divided into two papers (paper I and paper II) for all four streams – civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical and telecom engineering.

