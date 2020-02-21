UPSC recruitment over 41 posts: Check eligibility, how to apply, selection process

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image) UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image)

UPSC recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for various posts at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The application process is open and interested can apply till March 12, 11:59 pm. The last date for printing the application form is March 12.

A total of 41 vacancies are advertised through this post. Candidates will have to appear for a written test and an interview. While the cut-off for recruitment test will be announced after the exam. Applicants will have to score 50 marks in interview for OBC candidates the minimum marks are 45 and 40 for SC, ST and PH category candidates.

UPSC recruitment: Vacancy details

Total – 41

Junior Scientific Office – 2

Regional Home Economist – 1

Scientist B at Central Soil and Materials Research Station – 7

Scientist B at Central Water and Power Research Station – 24

Scientist ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station – 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Environmental Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station – 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station – 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Geo Physics), Central Soil and Material Research Station – 1

UPSC recruitment 2020: Fee

A fee of Rs 25 will be applicable per application, however, for females and reserved category candidates no fee will be applicable.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For the posts of junior scientist the upper age limit is 30 years. For economist and scientits position, the upper age limit is capped at 38 and 35 years, respective. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates as per the government norms.

Education: For the posts of scientist, a minimum education level of a graduate degree is needed. For all other posts, applicants need to have a master’s level degree.

The UPSC had released lowest number of applications in 2019 since past four years. This year the government has announced to fill over 6.8 lakh vacancies in central government. So far, UPSC has released several vacancies even as this is the beginning if the year. Earlier this month, UPSC had advertised for 46 posts for Senior Divisional Medical Officer, scientist, lecturer etc. The applications for thee posts will end on February 27.

