UPSC recruitment notification for 85 posts released, check details

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released vacancies for several posts at its official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The application process is on and will be closed on April 2, 11:59 pm. Candidates can pay fee till April 3. A total of 85 vacancies are to be filed through this recruitment process.

To be selected for these jobs candidates will be called for interview directly or shortlisted by written test and then called for interviews. The minimum cut-off for unreserved candidates is 50 per cent while for OBC it is 45 and SC, ST and PH category candiates it is 40.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancies

Chief Design Engineer – 1

Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist – 2

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance, Armament Instruments) – 2

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance, small arms) – 5

Assistant Engineer (Stores, Chemistry) – 5

Assistant Engineer (Stores, Gentex) – 30

Assistant Engineer(Quality Assurance, Vehicle) – 12

Assistant Veterinary Officer – 1

Assistant Director, ESIC – 13

Assistant Employment Officer, National Career Service Centre for SC/ST – 2

Deputy Director (Examination Reforms), UPSC – 1

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/ Assistant Surveyor of Works (Civil) – 9

Deputy Director, planning at NCT Delhi – 2

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For assistant engineer and assistant employee officer posts, the upper age is 30. For assistant veterinarian, assistant director and deputy superintendent the upper age is 35 years. For the post of deputy director the upper age limit is 40-43 years, for chief design engineer it is 50 years. For reserved category candidates the upper age is relaxed as per rules.

Education: For the posts of assistant engineer, assistant employee officer, deputy director and assistant director, candidates need to have a master’s level degree in engineering. For rest of the posts a graduate level degree in relevant field is required.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25. Reserved category candidates can women are exempted from paying the fee.

