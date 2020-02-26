UPSC recruitment for 46 posts: Registration closing tomorrow, know how to apply

UPSC recruitment: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC recruitment: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC recruitment: The application process for 46 posts is closing tomorrow – February 27 at the upsc.gov.in. Several posts from scientist to assistant geophysicist to lecturer are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Those who have not applied yet can do so before the deadline is over.

Candidates who are below 45 years of age (30 for some posts) having graduate-level degree are eligible to apply for these posts. The application forms will be shortlisted and candidates will be called for written test and then interview.

UPSC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ORA link

Step 3: Register using basic information

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

UPSC recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. The reserved category candidates and females are exempted from paying any fee.

Meanwhile, applications are open for UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) which will end on March 3. If you are among civil services aspirants, read here the three month preparation strategy.

