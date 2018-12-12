UPSC recruitment: 60 vacancies across ministries, applications closing tomorrow

Advertising

UPSC recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is looking for experienced people to fill in director-level posts across departments. As many as 60 vacancies have been advertised by the UPSC on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Most vacancies are for senior level people who hold relevant industry experience. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – upsconline.nic.in. The last date of sending applications online is December 13, 2018 on 11:59 pm. The last date of printing completely filled online application form is December 14, 11:59 pm.

UPSC recruitment: Post-wise vacancy details

Air safety officer, directorate general of Civil Aviation, Ministry of civil aviation – 16

Assistant director of operations, directorate general of civil aviation, Ministry of civil aviation – 37

Deputy director (safety) (mechanical), directorate general factory advice service and labour institute, Ministry of labour employment – 1

Scientists ‘B’ (Chemist), Central ground water board, Ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation – 6

UPSC recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria differ for each post –

Age limit:

Directorate general: Candidate should be at least 35 years old

Assistant director of operations: Candidates should be 40 years old or above

Deputy director (safety) (mechanical): Candidate should be 43 years

Scientists: Candidates should be 35 years old or above.

Education qualification:

Directorate general: Candidate should have a degree in Aeronautical engineering from government recognised institute or university

Assistant director of operations: Candidates should have a degree in Engineering in any of the disciplines including civil or mechanical or computer science or IT or Aeronautical or

electrical or electronics

Deputy director (safety) (mechanical): Degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent

Scientist: Candidates should have a master’s degree in Chemistry or an equivalent degree in organic or inorganic or physical or analytical chemistry

Work experience:

Directorate general: work experience required but can be relaxed

Assistant director of operations: Three years of work experience

Deputy director (safety) (mechanical): Five years’ practical experience in handling various aspects of industrial safety in a factory, dock, ship or technical institute or in any government department

Scientist: Three years experience in the Chemical analysis of water samples and interpretation of relevant data,

Pay scale:

Directorate general: Level 10 of the 7th pay commission

Assistant director of operations: Level – 11 in pat pay scale matrix of 7th pay commission

Deputy director (safety) (mechanical): Level -11 in the pay matrix as per 7th pay commission

Scientists: Level 10 of pay matrix as per 7th pay commission.

