UPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Executive Engineer and other posts; check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Executive Engineer posts and a few more vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Candidates have time till June 30, 2022 to fill their application forms. This recruitment drive aims to fill as many as 24 vacancies in the organisation, out of which there is one vacancy for Scientific Officer, two for Assistant Executive Engineer and 21 for Assistant Mining Geologist. All posts listed in this recruitment drive are permanent.

Eligibility

Citizenship

Candidates applying for these posts should be either be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania(formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Scientific Officer

Interested candidates should have a Master’s degree in Physics or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Chemical Engineering or Degree in Textile Technology or Degree in Rubber Technology or Degree in Plastic Technology or Degree in Polymer and Rubber Technology or Degree in Chemical Technology from a recognised University or institute.

In terms of work experience, the candidate should have at least one year’s experience in a Laboratory engaged in the testing of Textile or Rubber or Plastic or Paper or Leather and their products or one year’s experience in Research and Development in the allied fields.

Assistant Mining Geologist

Candidates should have a Masters degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a recognised university or institution, and two years experience in carrying out geological appraisals for minerals or ore deposits or research or teaching experience in the field of Geology or Applied Geology in a recognised institution.

For this post, the maximum age limit allowed is 30 years.

Assistant Executive Engineer

Interested candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent (AMIE Section A and

B of the Institution of Engineers (India). They should also possess two years experience in supervisory capacity in design, maintenance and

construction of structural and reinforced concrete works. Experience in general administration, maintenance and operation of lighthouses and other aids to marine navigation would be desirable.

The upper age limit for this post is 35 years.

Application fees

Candidates from the general category will have to] pay a fee of Rs 25, but only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility (or by using a visa/master credit/debit card). However, there is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.