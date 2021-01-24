UPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for ministerial vacancies, high pay scale on offer

The application process will be closed on February 11

UPSC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies available at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Data Processing Assistant.

The application process will be closed on February 11 at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will be held for 249 vacancies out of which 116 vacancies are for Data Processing Assistant, Assistant Public Prosecutor- 80, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor- 12, 7 each in Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation), (Radio Therapy), 6 each for Junior Technical Officer, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine), and Assistant Professor (Urology), Assistant Professor (Public Health)- 2, Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology)- 2, and 1 each for Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour), and Lecturer (Medical Social Work).

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Civil Engineering/ MBBS degree from a recognised institute/ varsity. For details on post wise education qualifications, please check the official notifications.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years. For post-wise relaxations on the age limit, please check the official notifications. The reserved category candidates will get relaxations on the age limit as prescribed.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get remuneration on the basis of 7th pay scale.