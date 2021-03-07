UPSC recruitment 2021: Pay scale above Rs 2 lakh; apply for joint secretary, director posts

UPSC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for joint secretary, director (Group A) posts. The application process for the lateral recruitment of the director posts will be closed on March 22. Interested candidates can apply through the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

There are total 30 vacancies notified. The appointments will be made on contract basis for a period of three years, extendable to 5 years.

Vacancy details:

The vacancies are for the post of joint secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, among others.

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to have a Master’s degree in relevant discipline as required for the posts. Also, work experience varied between 10 to 15 years preferred.

Age limit: The upper age limit for the joint secretary posts capped at 55 years, while 45 years for director posts.

Selection process: The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of interview.

For details on recruitment process, please refer to the website- upsc.gov.in.