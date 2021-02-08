UPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for joint secretary, director posts, salary over Rs 2 lakh

The application process will be closed on March 22. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

UPSC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advertised for recruitment in vacant posts available across ministries. The application process is pen and will be closed on March 22. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

The jobs are at an offer in ministries including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Read | REET 2021 registration deadline extended till February 19

UPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 29

Joint Secretary – 3

Director (agriculture marketing) – 1

Director (aviation management) – 1

Director (agriculture trade specialties) – 1

Director (exports marketing) – 1

Director (foreign trade analyst) – 1

Director (logistics) – 1

Director (warehouse expertise) – 1

Director (edu tech) – 1

Director (edu laws) – 1

Director (ICT edu) – 1

Director (media management) – 1

Director (banking) – 1

Director (cybersecurity in the financial sector) – 1

Director (digital economy and fintech) – 1

Director (digital economy and fintech) – 1

Director (insurance) – 1

Director (maternal health issues) – 1

Director (finance) – 1

Director (water management) – 1

Director (arbitration and conciliation laws) – 1

Director (cyber laws) – 1

Director (finance sector laws) – 1

Director (international laws) – 1

Director (judicial reforms) – 1

Read | Cybersecurity jobs posted more than search: Indeed

Director (new technology for highway development) – 1

Director (innovation in education entrepreneurship) – 1

UPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: Candidates need to possess at least an undergraduate degree in relevant trade. For some jobs, the minimum qualification is postgraduate (PG) degree, candidates can check the details specific to their designation at the official website. Candidates with minimum 10 years of experience will get preference at the time of hiring.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 55 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per government norms. For details on post wise age limit, please check the official notification.

UPSC recruitment 2021: Pay scale

The candidates can draw a maximum salary of over Rs 2 lakh (2,21,000). They will get remuneration on the basis of 7th pay scale, Pay Level-14/ 13.