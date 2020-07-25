UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 121 posts, here’s how to apply

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.on (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image) UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.on (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image)

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for 121 posts. The applications are open and will close on August 13, 11:59 pm. The last date to print a completely filled application form is August 14, 11:59. Interested can apply at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates will be selected on a probation period. They will have to clear the interview. Applicants will be shortlisted for interview based on information provided in the application form. The minimum qualifying marks are 50. For those belonging to OBC category, the cut-off is 45 and for SC, ST, and PH category, the cut-off is 40 marks.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 121

Medical officer – 36

Assistant engineer – 3

Specialist grade III assistant professor – 46

Specialist grade II (neurosurgery) – 14

Senior Scientific officer – 2

Senior scientific officer biology – 6

Senior scientific officer chemistry – 5

Senior scientific officer – 4

Senior scientific officer forensic science – 1

Senior scientific officer physics – 3

Architect department of urban planning – 1

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Applicants should have at least a graduate-level degree, the age in a related field. Candidates should also have relevant work experience. For the post of a medical officer, one needs a degree in homoeopathy, for assistant engineer posts, a master’s degree in Science is needed. Specialist grade III officer posts, an MBBS degree is required. Senior scientific officers need to have a master’s level degree. For architect post, five-year work experience and a degree in architecture is a must. Candidates need to read the entire notification to get details of a specific post.

