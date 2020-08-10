UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply for scientists, lecturers and other posts

UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC recruitment 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for several designations across 24 vacant posts. The jobs are at the post of scientific officer, junior scientific officer, sub-editor, and lecturer.

The application process for these posts is on and the last date to apply is August 27, 11:59 pm, however, candidates can submit fee till August 28. Interested can apply at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The selected candidates will be hired on probation.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Scientific Officer (Pharmacognosy) – 1

Junior Scientific Officer – 14

Lecturer (Physiotherapy) – 2

Lecturer (Prosthetics and Orthotics) – 3

Lecturer (Vocational Guidance) – 2

Sub-Editor, Vidhi Sahitya Prakashan – 2

UPSC recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the online recruitment application

Step 3: Click on ‘apply now’, next to the designation you wish to apply for

Step 4: Read instructions, click next

Step 5: Check the ‘I agree box’, click proceed

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Pay fee, submit

Candidates will be selected for interviews based on their online application, thus one has to fill it properly. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring official documents for verification. A merit list will be released thereafter. The interview will be for 100 marks. In case too many applications are received, then the recruitment test will also be held. In the exam, candidates need to obtain at least 50 marks. The cut-off for OBC is 45 and SC, ST and for PH candidates, it is 40.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Fee

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for SC/ST/PH and female candidates there will be no fee applicable.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For the posts of a junior scientists and sub-editor, the upper age limit is 30 years. For the rest of the designations, the upper age to apply is capped at 35 years. The upper age limit will be relaxed for up to five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates.

Education: Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised college or university. For the post of a sub-editor, a degree in law is needed. For the post of lecturer, junior scientific officer, and scientific officer, a master’s degree in relevant field with work experience are mandatory.

