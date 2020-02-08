UPSC recruitment 2020: Applications begin for 46 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

UPSC recruitment: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC recruitment: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for several posts. A total of 46 vacancies are advertised. The application process is on and will conclude on February 27. Interested can apply at the official websites, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Candidates can print their completely filled and submitted online application till February 27.

Candidates will have to clear a recruitment test followed by interview. To pass the exam, candidates need to score 50 marks for OBC it is 45 and for SC, ST and PH category candidates the minimum marks are 40 in the interview round of 100 marks.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 46

Scientist B (Geo-Physics) – 2

Scientist B (Physics) – 2

Scientist B (Chemistry) – 1

Assistant Geophysicist – 17

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cardiology) – 3

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cardio-thoracic Surgery) – 4

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Cancer Surgery) – 3

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology/Bacteriology) – 3

Specialist Grade III (Nephrology) – 1

Lecturer in English – 1

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon – 9

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 30 to 45 years, depending upon the post. Further, relaxation in upper age limit is given to candidates belonging to reserved category.

Education: Applicants also need to have at least a graduate level relevant degree. Exact education qualification for each post varies.

UPSC recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ORA link

Step 3: Register using basic information

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

UPSC recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. Reserved category candidates and females are exempted from paying any fee.

Meanwhile, the number of civil services personnel recruited by the UPSC has declined in the last four years and reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19. As many as 3,750 vacancies were reported by the government for recruitment in 2015-16, 3,184 in 2016-17, 2,706 in 2017-18 and 2,353 in 2018-19, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

