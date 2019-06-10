UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for professors at BMHRC, assistant director at Ministry of Agriculture

UPSC recruitment 2019: The UPSC has released advertisement for several posts at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The online application process is on and will conclude on June 27 and candidates can print their application forms till June 28, 2019.

Candidates will have to undergo a test which can be either a written exam or a direct interview to be eligible for the jobs. The test will be of 100 marks and candidates will have to secure at least 50 marks to qualify. For those belonging to OBC category the cut-off is 45 marks and for SC/ST and PH category candidates, the same is 40 marks.

A total of 9 vacancies are advertised by the UPSC. The age limit, salary and eligibility criteria for each is different.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 9

Assistant director under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfares – 5

Professor (Gastro Medicine), Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal – 1

Professor (Gastro Surgery), BMHRC Bhopal – 1

Professor (Neurology), BMHRC Bhopal – 1

Professor (Radiology), BMHRC Bhopal – 1

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of assistant director, candidates need to have an MSc degree in related fields and three years’ worth work experience. For the posts of professor, candidates need to have at least a bachelors’ degree in medicine and education certification from related fields, as per the profile.

Age: For the post of assistant director, the upper age limit is capped at 35 years. For the post of professor, the upper age limit is 50 years, but for the post of professor of Neurology, the same is 53 years.

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ORA

Step 3: Click on registration, fill details and register

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill both form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates need to update all documents in one PDF file not exceeding 2 MB, as per the official notification.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

The candidate will have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. For those belonging to the reserved category are exempted from paying any application fee.

