UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies in various posts, apply now

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advertised for various vacant posts in several ministries. The online application process for the post has been started, and the candidates can apply online till May 2, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

Total posts: 50

Category wise vacancy details:

General category: 25

OBC: 12

SC: 5

ST: 3

EWS: 5

Ministry of External Affairs: 1

Eligibility criteria:

The candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts. For others, they can be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee. Check more for in the official notification.

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Master’s degree in Law or Geology or Applied Geology to apply for the posts.

For post wise details on educational qualifications please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale: The candidates will get remuneration according to 7th CPC pay matrix.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, upsc.gov.in on or before May 2, 2019.

Important dates:

Closing date for submission: May 2

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: May 3, 2019.

