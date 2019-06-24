UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies available for various posts, check eligibility, educational qualification, pay scale, other details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released advertisement for various vacant posts at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before July 11, 2019.

Candidates will have to undergo a test which can be either a written exam or a direct interview to be eligible for the jobs. The test will be of 100 marks and candidates will have to secure at least 50 marks to qualify. For those belonging to OBC category the cut-off is 45 marks and for SC/ST and PH category candidates, the same is 40 marks.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

Ministry of Corporate Affairs: 5

Ministry of Law and Justice: 1

Union Public Service Commission: 1

Ministry of Water Resources: 5

UPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education qualification: The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree to apply for the relevant posts.

For the post wise various eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Age: For the post of assistant director, the upper age limit is capped at 35 years. For the post of professor, the upper age limit is 50 years, but for the post of professor of Neurology, the same is 53 years.

UPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ORA

Step 3: Click on registration, fill details and register

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill both form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Candidates need to update all documents in one PDF file not exceeding 2 MB, as per the official notification.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

The candidate will have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. For those belonging to the reserved category are exempted from paying any application fee.

