UPSC recruitment 2018: Register for scientist, officer, other posts; apply before August 30

UPSC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is August 30. The last date for submission of application is August 30.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification, inviting aspirants to apply for various posts such as officer, scientist, chemist etc. The last date for submission of application is August 30. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — upsconline.nic.in

Designation

Junior Technical Officer: 3

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): 2

Deputy Legislative Counsel(Grade-III of Indian Legal Service): 4

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: 7

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): 1

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): 9

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: 6

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Junior Technical Officer: The aspirant should have pursued Bachelor of Technology (oil technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (oil technology) from a recognised university or institute or Bachelor’s degree in science with post-graduate diploma in sugar technology from a recognised university or institute.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in botany/ zoology/ microbiology/ biotechnology with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/biochemistry with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/ physical anthropology with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/ forensic science with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level/ genetics with botany or zoology as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university or equivalent.

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in physics/ applied physics/ biophysics/ Bachelor of Engineering (civil/ electrical/ mechanical/ electronics/ telecommunication/ computer science/ instrumentation)/ forensic science with physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognised university.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: The aspirant should be holding a degree in law of a recognised university or equivalent. He/ she should have been a member of a state judicial service for a period of not less than ten years or should have held a superior post in the legal department of a state for a period of not less than ten years or a should be a central government or possesses a master’s degree in law with teaching or research experience.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: The aspirant should be holding a degree in metallurgical engineering from a recognised university or should have pursued Bachelor of Science in metallurgical engineering from a recognised university.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): The aspirant should be holding a certificate of competency of marine engineer officer class-I and a certificate of competency of extra first class engineer

Or

Post Graduate Diploma in maritime operation and management and 12 years of experience in survey and inspection of foreign going merchant ships and equipments on board such ships or M.Sc degree in maritime affairs.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in medical laboratory technology with first class or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution or MBBS degree with 55 per cent marks or equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: The aspirant should be holding a degree in mechanical/ electrical/ civil engineering/ technology of a recognised university or equivalent.

Age limit:

Junior Technical Officer: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: The age of the candidates should not exceed 50 years.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: The age of the candidates should not exceed 40 years.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): The age of the candidates should not exceed 50 years.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

Pay Scale

Junior Technical Officer: Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology): Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy Legislative Counsel: Level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Chemist and Metallurgist, Railway Board: Level-11 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Principal Officer (Engineering) cum-Joint Director General (Technical): Level-14 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Lecturer (Medical Laboratory Technology): The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Vice-Principal/Asst. Inspector of Training/Industrial Liaison Officer: Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd