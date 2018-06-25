UPSC Recruitment 2018: Lecturers required, check eligibility and salary details

UPSC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of applications is July 12. The last date for submission of applications is July 12.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible aspirants to apply for the permanent post of lecturer, under department of training and technical education. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of applications is July 12. Applications have to be submitted online only. No application will be considered if sent through offline mode. Those selected will be appointed on probation as per rule. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 13

Reservation

UR: 10

SC: 2

ST: 1

Designation

Lecturer (Civil Engineering & Construction Technology): 13

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering/technology in civil engineering with first class or equivalent from a recognised university/institute. If a candidate has a master’s degree in engineering/technology, first class or equivalent is required at bachelor’s or master’s level.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100, along with a grade pay of Rs 6,000.

How to apply

Interested, eligible lot can submit the application at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 25. SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the fee.

Important dates

Last date for submission of application: July 12

Last date for submission of printout of application: July 13

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd