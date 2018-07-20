UPSC recruitment 2018: Apply at upsconline.nic.in for Lecturer, Engineer and other posts, check details

UPSC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is August 2. The last date for submission of application is August 2.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for various posts under different departments, such as that of instrumentation engineer, assistant professor, lecturer and others. The last date for submission of application is August 2 and the last date for printing the submitted application form is August 3. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 12

Designation

Instrumentation Engineer: 1

Anaesthetist (Family Welfare): 1

Assistant Professor (Pediatrics): 1

Lecturer (Pharmacy): 6

Joint Director (Fisheries): 2

Project Manager (Technical): 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Instrumentation Engineer:

The aspirant should be holding a degree in electronics engineering or instrumentation engineering from a recognised university or institution.

Or

Masters’ degree in electronics engineering or instrumentation engineering from a recognised

university or institute. Relevant experience is required.

Anaesthetist (Family Welfare):

— The aspirant should be holding a recognised medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule. He/ she should have completed compulsory rotating internship.

— Post Graduate Medical Qualification in Anaesthesia.

— One year experience in Anaesthesia in case of Post Graduate Degree holder and three years in case of Post Graduate Diploma holder.

Assistant Professor (Pediatrics):

The aspirant should be holding a degree of Doctor of Medicine (paediatrics) from any recognised university or medical institution in India

Or

Post graduate degree qualifications in paediatrics viz. M.D., MRCP, FRCP (Canada) or MD (Paediatrics) (USA) with complete and entire requirements of the board concerned.

Lecturer (Pharmacy):

The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy with 1st class

Or

Master’s degree in pharmacy with 1st class or grade points more than 6.75 under CGPA

Should be registered as pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Joint Director (Fisheries):

The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in fisheries science from a recognised university

Or

M.Sc in zoology/ marine biology with specialisation in fisheries from a recognised university.

Project Manager (Technical):

The aspirant should have oursued B.E./ B.Tech. in information technology or in electronics & communication engineering or in computer science engineering from a recognised university /institute

Or

Bachelor of Computer application from a recognised university or institute

Or

M.E/ M.Tech in information technology or in electronics & communication engineering or in computer science engineering from a recognised university/ institute.

Age limit:

Instrumentation Engineer: The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Anaesthetist (Family Welfare): The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Assistant Professor (Pediatrics): The age of the candidates should not exceed 45 years.

Lecturer (Pharmacy): The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Joint Director (Fisheries): The age of the candidates should not exceed 40 years.

Project Manager (Technical): The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Shortlisting for the same will be done on the basis of the application submitted.

