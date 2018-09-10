UPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for director, lecturer, economic officer posts, check details at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. UPSC recruitment 2018: The selection will be done on the basis of an interview.

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified about several vacancies in different departments, such as that of Economic Officer, Director and Lecturer. The last date for submission of online application is September 27. The selection will be done on the basis of an interview. Those who want to apply may do so at the official website — upsconline.nic.in. An application fee of Rs 25 has to be paid. SC/ST/PH/women candidates of any community are exempted from paying the fee.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 10

Designation

Economic Officer: 4

Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: 3

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): 3

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Economic Officer: The aspirant should be holding a master’s degree in economics or commerce of a recognised university or equivalent.

Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor of engineering or bachelor of technology degree in the disciplines of textile technology or textile chemistry or textile processing or textile engineering from recognised university or institute.

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in engineering/ technology in architectural assistantship with first class or equivalent from a recognised university/ institute. If a candidate has a master’s degree in engineering/ technology, first class or equivalent is required at bachelor’s or master’s level.

Age limit:

Economic Officer: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years.

Director (Institute), Indian Institute of Handloom Technology: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 50 years.

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): The age of the aspirants should be maximum 35 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Economic Officer: Level-7 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Director (Institute): Level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Lecturer (Architectural Assistantship): Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 per month, along with a grade pay of Rs 5400 (B.E/ B.Tech qualification), Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 per month along with a grade pay of Rs 6000 (M.Tech qualification).

