Wednesday, July 20, 2022

UPSC recommends 4,119 candidates for govt jobs in 2021-22, lowest in 10 years: Govt data

UPSC Recruitment:.A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913.

By: PTI Written by PTI | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 3:31:08 pm
"Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts its examinations as per the programme of examinations (calendar) year notified by the Commission well in advance for a calendar year," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.File.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 4,119 candidates for different central government jobs during 2021-22, the lowest in 10 years, according to a Personnel Ministry data made public in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts its examinations as per the programme of examinations (calendar) year notified by the Commission well in advance for a calendar year,” Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Read |Teach For India Programme 2022: Apply for paid fellowship; check details

As many as 4,119 candidates were recommended in 2021-22 against 5,153 advertised vacancies, the data said.A total of 4,214 and 5,230 candidates were recommended in 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively, against the advertised vacancies of 4,997 and 5,913, it said.

Similarly, 4,399 candidates were recommended for government jobs during 2018-19 against 5,207 advertised vacancies, it said.

During 2017-18, 6,294 candidates were recommended for government jobs, 5,735 in 2016-17, 6,866 in 2015-16, 8,272 in 2014-15, 8,852 in 2013-14 and 5,705 during 2012-13, according to the data.



