UPSC CSE 2019: Delhi Metro services to begin at 6 am to facilitate candidates tomorrow

In view of Civil Services’ preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

Advertising

“This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,” a DMRC official said.

Read | UPSC CSE 2019: Avoid doing these things during exam

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

Advertising

Also read | UPSC CSE prelims 2019 on June 2: Important instructions released, check updates

On regular days, sections like Dilshad Garden–Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri–Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre–Noida Electronic City, Mundka– Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.