UPSC postpones recruitment process for 363 vacancies in posts for principal

April 26, 2021 12:17:03 pm
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process for the post of principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The decision was taken in view of the surging Covid-19 situation across the country. The recruitment notice was released on April 24 at the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.
“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the ‘Employment News’ on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course,” notifies the official website of UPSC.
