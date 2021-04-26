scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 26, 2021
Latest news

UPSC postpones recruitment process for 363 vacancies in posts for principal

The decision was taken in view of the surging Covid-19 situation across the country. The recruitment notice was released on April 24 at the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2021 12:17:03 pm
UPSC defers recruitment for 363 vacancies in post for principals due to covid-19

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the recruitment process for the post of principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. The decision was taken in view of the surging Covid-19 situation across the country. The recruitment notice was released on April 24 at the official website of UPSC on upsconline.nic.in.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the ‘Employment News’ on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course,” notifies the official website of UPSC.

A total of 363 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The commission has not yet mentioned any particular date for the commencement of the recruitment process. However, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC for further updates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 26: Latest News

Advertisement
x