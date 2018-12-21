UPSC postpones preference submission for Main qualifiers

Union Public Service Commission has postponed the submission of post preference for Civil Service Main qualified candidates. The submission of post preference is rescheduled from December 21 to January 8, and will be closed on January 21, 2019.

Around 1994 candidates get qualified in UPSC civil service preliminary examination, the result of which was declared on Thursday, December 20. The qualified candidates have to appear for the personality test which is tentatively scheduled to begin from February 4 onwards.

The successful candidates have to bring their original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents at the time of their personality test. The formats of SC/ST/OBC and PwD certificates and TA Form, etc. can be downloaded from the website of the commission.

The e-Summon letter or the admit card of the personality test of candidates being called for the interview will be available for download from the Commission’s website mentioned above from January 8 onwards.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of civil services examination 2018 is approximately 782 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H category, that is, 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 posts for B/LV and 12 vacancies for H.I., the notification said. Last year, UPSC had released notification to recruit around 980 officers which were considered lowest in the past five years, this year it further goes down.