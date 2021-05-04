UPSC Combined Medical Services exam 2021 deferred

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to defer the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021. The commission had to release the notification of the exam on May 5, however it announced the deferment. Candidates aspiring to apply for the UPSC CMS exam are advised to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in for the latest updates.

“The Combined Medical Services Examination, 2021 scheduled to be notified on May 5, 2021, stands deferred till further notice,” read the official notification by the UPSC.

Fresh dates for the exam will be decided soon. Earlier, the UPSC had postponed recruitment process for 363 vacancies in posts for principal

The Combined Medical Services exam is conducted by the UPSC for MBBS students to fill vacancies in the central health service, assistant divisional medical officer in the Railways, assistant medical officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, general duty medical officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, general duty medical officer grade-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.